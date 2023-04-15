Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Steven Kleinberg Passed Away - Remembered As A Terrific Guy, Condolences To His Family, Friends & Neighbors

The Roosevelt Island Westview Task Force announced today:

Rosemary Kleinberg adds:

Steve was a very terrific guy with a great sense of humor and a kidder.

He had a master's degree in pyschology although he never used it. He worked for over 50 years in Construction. He started as a Sheet Metal worker and changed over to a Senior Project Manager.

He's lived on Roosevelt Island for close to 40 years and had seen quite a few changes. He loved the convenience of being so close to Manhattan in a matter of minutes.

I know I will miss him very much, as he told me we all have to go at some time. It's just a matter of when. I didn't expect this so soon.