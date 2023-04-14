Are You Looking For Extra Money, Are Strong, Reliable And Get Up Early? Help Wanted With Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Vendor Hoboken Farms
Hoboken Farms:
Hoboken Farms is looking for a new addition to our team. Reliable to get up, and out early. Clear eyed, flexible, strong, and very, very nice.
We pay $15 per hour starting. Raise to $17 per hour after 4 weeks.
Learn more about the New Jersey based Hoboken Farms who have been a fixture at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market for over 20 years.
