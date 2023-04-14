Friday, April 14, 2023

Are You Looking For Extra Money, Are Strong, Reliable And Get Up Early? Help Wanted With Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Vendor Hoboken Farms

According to Roosevelt Island Farmers Market vendor Hoboken Farms:

Hoboken Farms is looking for a new addition to our team. Reliable to get up, and out early. Clear eyed, flexible, strong, and very, very nice.

This is perfect for anyone looking to earn extra money, and be part of the community. Hoboken Farms has been a vendor at the Roosevelt Island Farm Market for 25 years. 

We pay $15 per hour starting. Raise to $17 per hour after 4 weeks.

Learn more about the New Jersey based Hoboken Farms who have been a fixture at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market for over 20 years.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:22:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )