Recycle Your Roosevelt Island Electronic Waste April 14 & 15 At The Carter Burden Network RI Older Adult Center - Watch Video Showing How 6 Million Pounds Of Electronics Get Recycled Every Month, It's A Big Business

The Carter Burden Network (CBN) Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center “RECYCLE YOUR E-WASTE” EVENT will be held Friday, April 14th from 11AM to 3PM and Saturday, April 15th from 10AM to 3PM

According to CBN:

Drop off any old, unused, or unwanted electronics.

The drop off site will be at the Senior Center Garden/Patio in the breezeway between 540 and 546 Main Street.

No entry through the Senior Center.

TV’s, Monitors, Computers Laptops, Keyboards/Mouse Satellite boxes, Video Games.

NO Appliances NO Loose Batteries NO Light Bulbs or Ballasts.