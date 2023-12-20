Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays To The Roosevelt Island Community From Your Neighbors At Four Freedoms Park Conservancy - Learn More About The FDR 4 Freedoms Park, Watch Time Lapse Video Of Its Construction And Come Visit In Person

Happy Holidays To The Roosevelt Island Community From Your Neighbors At Four Freedoms Park Conservancy.



Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park is the first memorial dedicated to the former President in his home state of New York. Located on the southern tip of Roosevelt Island in New York City, it is the last work of the late Louis I. Kahn, an iconic architect of the 20th century. The Park celebrates the Four Freedoms, as pronounced in President Roosevelt's famous January 6, 1941 State of the Union speech: freedom of speech & expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

