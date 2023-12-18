Roosevelt Island Morning Commute Has Been A Real Mess Reports Resident - RIOC Announces Only 2 Red Buses In Operation Due To Staffing Shortages And Maintenance Issues, Cancels Octagon Express, Weekend Manhattan Shuttle, Weekday Queens Shuttle And Will Keep 15 Minute Local Service

According to this evening's Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) advisory:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community: Due to a shortage of buses, we unfortunately must cancel tomorrow’s Octagon Express Bus service. We apologize for the inconvenience, but with only 2 buses in operation due to maintenance issues, we must focus our resources on local Main Street service for island travelers. Please note that service on Main Street will remain on its current every 15-minute rush hour schedule: X:00AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon X:15AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon X:30AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon X:45AM – Local Red Bus leaves Octagon Thank you for your understanding.

Last week RIOC cancelled the weekend Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan and the weekday Red Bus Shuttle to Queens.



Due to a severe shortage of buses, we must cancel this weekend’s regularly scheduled afternoon Red Bus Shuttle service to Manhattan. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have the service restored by next weekend. — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) December 16, 2023

Weekday Morning Shuttle Bus to Queens Plaza Canceled Until Further Notice pic.twitter.com/l56Nl5zeKP — Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) December 11, 2023

During the December 13 RIOC Board of Directors meeting, RIOC President Shelton Haynes announced:



A Roosevelt Island resident reported this morning:

The morning commute has been a mess. Red buses are not arriving and the shuttle train is not adhering to its schedule. I actually spoke to the conductor last night, after the shuttle left 2 minutes early, completely messing up my schedule. She was super sweet, said it was her first day on the shuttle, and that no one had stressed to her the importance of adhering to the RI departure schedule. I usually take the ferry, but this morning due to weather I took the subway. Again, the 8:02 shuttle left at 8 am. I know someone who fell on the wet escalator trying to catch it, and their 7:45 am red bus also didn’t show. This is prime commuting time and really troubling.

