Watch Video Of Very Informative Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Meeting Discussion About MTA's Changes To RI Bus Service, 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project And Communications With RIOC

The December 14 , 2023 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom meeting, chaired by resident Paul Krikler,

addressed several very important issues including:

Update on the MTA's 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab project (work will switch over to the Queens bound platform beginning weekend of January 5, there will be no F train service at all that weekend), Changes to Roosevelt Island current Q102 bus service proposed by the MTA's Queens Bus Network Redesign final plan (Q102 to Queens/Queensboro Plaza replaced by new Q104 route to Sunnyside via Vernon B'lvd and Broadway in Astoria) and Seeking improved communications with the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (including hosting a community meeting with Roosevelt Island resident RIOC Board of Directors).

Here's the full discussion. Watch the video to learn more about important issues facing Roosevelt Island and how you can get involved to make improvements.



Contact CB8 if you are interested in more information about the Roosevelt Island committee. The next CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee meeting will be in January 18, 2024.

Passengers United will be hosting a Zoom discussion about Queens Bus Network Redesign Plan on Wednesday December 20.

