Sponsored Post - One Trick Dog Records Wishes You A Joyful Noise And Happy New Year - Enjoy Some Roosevelt Island Holiday Joyful Noise Of Brazilian Choro from Jazz Musician Ben Rosenblum & Friends

Roosevelt Island is fortunate to have many talented musicians as residents and a community which appreciates and treasures them. Roosevelt Islander Ben Rosenblum is an award winning jazz pianist and accordionist.



Mr Rosenblum, on the accordion, shares some wonderful Joyful Noise playing Brazilian Choro music.

Enjoy.



According to Mr Rosenblum:

I’ve been playing choro with these wonderful people for a couple years now every other week, and it was time to put something on video. Here’s our version of Jacob do Bandolim’s Bole-Bole. Featuring the incredible @cesargarabini and @juiceondrums

St Paul Sunday adds:

Choro (pronounced SHOH-roh) is best described in American terms as "the New Orleans jazz of Brazil." It is a complex popular musical form based on improvisation, and like New Orleans jazz, blues, or ragtime, grew from a formalized musical structure and many worldly influences. But to the people of South America, choro is Brazil. It is life. The word choro in Portuguese literally means "to cry," which seems like an ironic name for music that is often so joyous and celebratory. Actually the term refers to the lilting or "weeping" qualities of the solo instrument, usually a flute or clarinet (Think of the way Benny Goodman could "wail")....

Here's more on the history of Brazilian Choro music. Enjoy.

Learn more about One Trick Dog Records at their website.