RIOC Announces Christmas Gift To Roosevelt Island Residents Tonight - Replacing 14 Hours Of Free Community Play Time At McManus Field With Permitted Time

At 5 PM this evening, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) sent out the following email advisory:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

We wanted to make you aware of some important changes we’re making to our permitting process starting January 1st, 2024. These changes are designed to help our team ensure an orderly permitting process and allow us to continue to offer the use of RIOC equipment to the community for events at a very low cost.

Revised Permit Application Timelines

Beginning January 1st, those seeking to obtain a Standard Event (50 people or less) permit must submit their permit application a minimum of 12 days in advance of the event. Special Event (more than 50 people) permit applications must be submitted 45 days in advance of the scheduled event. These changes will allow our permit team to better manage the overall permit calendar and provide adequate time for permit applicants to submit the necessary paperwork, including insurance requirements, for review.

Table & Chair Rental

RIOC is pleased to offer permit applicants the use of our tables and chairs at a very low, applicant friendly price point. This adjustment will allow us to better maintain and replace any equipment that is lost or damaged during a rental. (See below for more details).

Expanded Permitting Hours for McManus Field

As one of New York City’s most beautiful locales, permits for McManus Field have become highly coveted. RIOC has decided to add an additional 14 hours of permittable time to McManus Field weekly, which will allow more parties to enjoy this popular spot. (Please note that we will continue to keep the majority of McManus Field’s time set as “free to play” for the community. More information, including permittable hours for McManus Field, can be found below.)

Additional details on these changes can be found below. Those interested in submitting a permit application for 2024 can do so here. If you have any more questions, please visit our website or contact the Permits Department: 212-832-4545 exts. 1905 / 1906 / 1919.

Thank you!

-Team RIOC

Happy Holiday and thank you!

Best regards,