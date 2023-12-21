FDNY Rescues Worker Injured After18 Foot Fall In Excavation Area At Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Construction Site This Morning- FDNY Chiefs Describe What Happened

About 9:40 this morning multiple Roosevelt Island Tipsters reported:

Tons of emergency vehicles

heading down Main Street towards the Southtown Riverwalk buildings.

According to NYC Firewire:

Manhattan *TRENCH RESCUE* Box 1924

430 Main St on Roosevelt Island

WORKER DOWN 12FT IN A HOLE W LEG INJURY — NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) December 21, 2023

I spoke to FDNY Chiefs on the scene who report a worker was injured falling approximately 15 to 18 feet into a hole at the Riverwalk building 9 construction site.

The rescued worker was in stable condition and transported to a hospital.

I asked building developer David Kramer of Hudson Related:

There’s been an incident this morning at construction site. Huge presence by FDNY. Not sure exactly what happened yet. Appears to be an injured worker. Do you know yet what happened?

Mr Kramer answered:

This is what I understand: The worker was in the excavated area where we’re doing Con Ed work. He fell from a 3’ ladder and unfortunately broke his leg. DOB visited the site and didn’t issue any violations after characterizing the situation as “worker error”.

As previously reported, a worker was injured and rescued by FDNY at the Riverwalk building 9 construction site last August falling one floor from the 25th floor. The NYC Department of Buildings did not find violations at the construction site.

