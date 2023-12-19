Listen To Fascinating Bowery Boys Podcast About Pioneering Female Journalist Nelly Bly Infiltrating 19th Century Blackwells Island Lunatic Asylum - It's Now Roosevelt Island's Octagon Luxury Rental Building

The Bowery Boys podcast takes us inside the investigation of the 19th Century Blackwells Island Lunatic Asylum by pioneering journalist Nelly Bly.



Listen to this fascinating tale of Roosevelt Island history.



The Blackwells Island Lunatic Asylum is now home to the Roosevelt Island Octagon luxury rental building.

Nelly Bly is honored with the Girl Puzzle Monument in Roosevelt Island's Lighthouse Park, which opened in December 2021, a short distance from the former Lunatic Asylum/Octagon building.

