Sponsored Post - Wengerd Family Farmers Market Wishes A Blessed Christmas Season And A Wonderful 2024 New Year To Roosevelt Island Community - We're Open December 23 & 30 During This Holiday Season

The Wengerd Family,

operators of the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market, wish you a Blessed Christmas season and a wonderful 2024 New Year. 

The Roosevelt Island Farmers Market at Motorgate Plaza under the Helix 

 is open early morning to mid afternoon on Saturdays in good weather and bad 

offering a wide variety of healthy and delicious tasting fruits, vegetables 

and much more.

The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is open this Holiday Season on December 23 and December 30.

Eat Fresh, Eat Local and Eat Healthy at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market. 

Please enjoy the Christmas Carols from the Sugar Hill Mennonite Mission Choir 

who performed at the Farmers Market last Saturday.

