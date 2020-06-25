NYC Health & Hospitals Corp Investigation Finds Covid 19 Traveling Nurses Allegations Of Patient Mistreatment At Roosevelt Island Coler Nursing Facility And Roosevelt Medical Center During Pandemic Unsubstantiated
Out-of-state nurses brought to Manhattan to fight the coronavirus say they found hellish conditions at the city-run adult-care center on Roosevelt Island — from patients with horrific bed sores to feces-smeared walls.After news reports of patients being mistreated at Coler Skilled Nursing Facility and the Roosevelt Medical Center, Mayor de Blasio announced an investigation into the allegations would be conducted.
“It was just heartbreaking,” said one of the RNs, a mom of four from Wisconsin who spent about 17 days at the Coler Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center....
Interesting: After @NYCHealthSystem told @nypost the accusations of mistreatment at Coler were "simply false" @NYCMayor expresses concern. "If something went wrong in the middle of this crisis I want to get to the bottom of it." Says H+H will investigate.https://t.co/5N14o4Wu6U— Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) May 18, 2020
Earlier this week, I asked Mayor de Blasio's office:
I'm following up on Mayor deBlasio's May 18 statement about conducting an investigation into the problems reported at Roosevelt Island's Coler Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing Facility.A NYC Health & Hospitals Corp (NYC HHC) spokesperson replied today:
What is the status of the investigation, has it been completed? If yes, what were the results?
After careful review and interviews with patients and staff, NYC Health + Hospitals found the traveling nurse's allegations unsubstantiated. We take pride in the facility's top-ranked clinical services and the supportive environment it provides all its residents. Our staff care for residents with respect and compassion, treating them more like family than patients, and providing their loved ones with peace of mind. The facility remains committed to the health and safety of the resident population it serves - not just during the COVID-19 pandemic, but always.I followed up:
Was the investigation only for Traveling Nurses allegations at Roosevelt Medical Center?and the NYC HHC spokesperson answered:
Did investigation include conditions at Coler Skilled Nursing Facility too?
Do the conclusions also include any NY State investigation at Coler and Roosevelt Medical Center?
Is there a written report of the investigation that you can send to me?
The investigation was comprehensive of the entire Coler campus -- RIMC and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler. There ins't a sharable version of the report at this moment.At 6 PM today, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer will be asking Coler and NYC HHC administrators submitted questions about treatment of Coler and Roosevelt Medical Center patients during Coronavirus Pandemic at a Zoom Virtual Coler Hospital Town Hall.
