Sponsored Post: NYC Department Of Education Help Available To Enroll In NYC Public School - Guidance For Applications, Waitlists, Child Care Eligibility, Accessibility Needs & More
Need a School?
We're excited to welcome students back to @NYCschools buildings on September 13, 2021! Teachers, principals, & school staff cannot wait to welcome you #BackToSchoolNYC to an exciting year of learning, connecting, and creating community. Visit https://t.co/mduvjpUe04 & get ready! pic.twitter.com/MW8n8p7XXQ— Chancellor Meisha Porter (@DOEChancellor) August 26, 2021
If you're new to New York City DOE public schools or need help with enrollment, you've come to the right place! Year-round, we're here to help with applications, waitlists, and more.
Learn how to enroll for each grade level below.
- Want to contact a Family Welcome Center? Complete and submit this form:
- Looking for other enrollment-related forms? Find them on our Forms page.
- Need childcare for children aged 6 weeks to 2 years old? Learn about options, who can enroll, and how on our Child Care Eligibility page .
- Have a child with accessibility needs? To learn about any school building's accessibility, check its Building Accessibility Profile. If you have questions, please reach out to that school directly.
Join @DOEChancellor, @NYCschools leaders & @NYChealthy experts for a #BackToSchoolNYC Family Forum in your borough!— NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) August 30, 2021
🔹Brooklyn | 9/1 6-7:30pm
🔹Queens | 9/1 8-9:30pm
🔹Bronx | 9/2 6-7:30pm
🔹Staten Island | 9/2 8-9:30pm
🔹Manhattan | 9/9 8-9:30pm
Register: https://t.co/V5s5omqJB4 pic.twitter.com/IVFSWHHems
