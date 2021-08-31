Remnants Of Tropical Storm Ida Hitting NYC And Roosevelt Island With Heavy Rain Of 5 To 8 Inches And Up To 30 MPH Wind Gusts Wednesday Morning Into Thursday Says RIOC And NYC Emergency Management
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Please be advised, as New York City prepares for the remnants of tropical storm Ida, which has been downgraded to a depression, RIOC will be monitoring its progress and providing the community with any pertinent updates regarding transportation services and facility closures on the island.
Kindly note, according to New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM), heavy rain and flash floods are projected for our area on Wednesday, September 1st and/or Thursday, September 2nd.
For updates, tips, and resources on storm safety, visit: www1.nyc.gov/site/em/
resources/tips-links.page. To find your flood zone go to: maps.nyc.gov/hurricane/#
NYC Emergency Management Department Department adds:
Remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will track near the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing a period of heavy rain and potential flash flooding to the region.
New York City Emergency Management is issuing a travel advisory for Wednesday morning into Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, remnants of Tropical Storm Ida will track near the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing a period of heavy rain and potential flash flooding to the region, the bulk of which will occur overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for New York City from 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, until Thursday, September 2, at 2 p.m. A total of 5 to 6 inches of rain are expected with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches possible. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are also expected....Click here for more info from NYCEM and follow NYCEM twitter feed for latest info.
