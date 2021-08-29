Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool Closing September 1 For Renovations- When Will It Reopen Asks Swimmer, RIOC Says In Spring 2022
A Roosevelt Island Sportspark Pool Tipster reports today:
I just asked the staff - the pool will close Sept 1st. They gave no idea for how long - So last day of swim for me today on RI probably for the year. But at least they did require the vaccination card or other proof of vaccination.
... RIOC Chief Financial Officer John O'Reilly reported to the RIOC Board Directors during the March 16 meeting that the Sportspark renovation work timeline will be done is separate phases starting from the west side of the building beginning with the lobby and then to the east side pool. The Gym will close for the summer and reopen in September. The Sportspark Pool
RIOC Board Meeting - March 16, 2021 from Diva Communications on Vimeo.
renovation timeline.
More on the $11 million Sportspark renovation project here.
