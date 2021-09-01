Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Tremendous Turnout Of Employers And Applicants For Roosevelt Island Job Fair Last Friday Says RISA VP Andrea Jackson, Interviews Set Up And Offers Anticipated

Last Friday, August 27, The Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) hosted a Job Fair at Good Shepherd Plaza featuring 14 businesses including:

RISA Vice President Andrea Jackson organized the Roosevelt Island Job Fair and said there was a tremendous turnout by employers and applicants.

Among the employers attending was Edie Burns, the Food & Beverage Director for Call Mom, the operator of Anything At All restaurant and Panorama Room rooftop cocktail bar in the Graduate Hotel. Ms Burns said she met several local residents who are amazing candidates at the job fair and set up interviews for them
 

Contact RISA's Andrea Jackson for more info.

Also, Roosevelt Island's Foodtown Suprermarket

and Duane Reade
are looking to hire local residents too.

