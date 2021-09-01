Tremendous Turnout Of Employers And Applicants For Roosevelt Island Job Fair Last Friday Says RISA VP Andrea Jackson, Interviews Set Up And Offers Anticipated
Last Friday, August 27, The Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) hosted a Job Fair at Good
Shepherd Plaza featuring 14 businesses including:
- Trader Joe's,
- Cornell Tech,
- Graduate Hotel,
- Cornell Cafe and
- ShopRite among others
RISA Vice President Andrea Jackson organized the Roosevelt Island Job Fair and
said there was a tremendous turnout by employers and applicants.
Among the employers attending was Edie Burns, the Food & Beverage
Director for Call Mom, the operator of Anything At All restaurant and Panorama Room rooftop cocktail bar in the Graduate Hotel. Ms Burns said she met several
local residents who are amazing candidates at the job fair and set up
interviews for them
Contact RISA's Andrea Jackson for more info.
Also, Roosevelt Island's Foodtown Suprermarket
0 comments :
Post a Comment