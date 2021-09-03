"Dear New York" TV Program This Weekend Features Roosevelt Island Residents And Tango Artists Leonardo & Olga Suarez-Paz Bringing Attention To Raise Funds For Underserved New Yorkers Who Have Been Affected By Covid 19 Pandemic
Leonardo Suarez Paz and Olga Suarez Paz are Roosevelt Island residents and artists.
Leonardo is the Artistic Director and Olga the Executive Director of the PIAZZOLLA 100 Festival:
... an interdisciplinary performing arts project that showcases a groundbreaking new style, which draws on the common roots of Tango, Jazz and Classical Music, as shaped by the culture of African and European migration to the new world. Celebrating the centennial of Leonardo Suarez Paz’s mentor and family friend, Astor Piazzolla, who was born in Mar de Plata, Argentina in 1921 and grew up in New York City, the project honors the legacy of this revolutionary composer by demonstrating the genre as a complex, evolving art form, while challenging artistic and sociocultural constructs.
Our mission is to further the genre of Nuevo Tango by elevating its artistic standards through live performances, recordings, publications and education, by demonstrating its evolution as an entire culture through every form of expression - music, dance, interdisciplinary work, visual art, literature and cinema. We celebrate Latin, African and European cultural heritages, the contributions of immigrants and women to the genre, while relating its history to Buenos Aires and New York City and affording an opportunity for artists across generations, cultures, genres and disciplines to create new work and express through a renewed artistic idiom of cultural unity and inclusion....
According to this September 2 press release from Piazzolla 100:
The John A. Reisenbach Foundation (JAR), will broadcast a new installment of “Dear New York,”
on the four major NY broadcast network affiliates over Labor Day weekend to bring attention to and raise funds for underserved New Yorkers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Standup comedian, actor, singer, and lifelong New Yorker, Robert Klein narrates the television special which showcases four JAR grantee organizations, including the New York Foundation for the Arts with sponsored artists and directors of the PIAZZOLLA 100 Festival in New York, Leonardo Suarez-Paz & Olga Suarez-Paz.
Other grantees include EMS FDNY Help Fund, Harlem Girls Cheer, and John Jay College. "Dear New York” can be viewed on Saturday, September 4 at 12:00 pm ET on WNBC and 7:00 pm ET on CBS2, and Sunday, September 5 at 5:30 pm ET on WABC and 6:30 pm ET on FOX“Artists and immigrants are vital to the culture and the economy of New York City. We are grateful for the support we’ve received and we are giving back by creating free, multidisciplinary arts programming in New York that builds community and supports dozens of artists. My hope is that New York will once again be a mecca for the arts,” explains composer, violinist, vocalist, and choreographer Leonardo Suarez-Paz.
Leonardo & Olg Suarez-Paz, are Roosevelt Island residents who focus their projects on cross-cultural and multidisciplinary collaboration. This fall they will present multiple performances and educational programs on the island in collaboration with FDR 4 Freedoms Park and RIOC.
For more information on Leonardo Suarez Paz’s PIAZZOLLA 100 event on RI go to: www.piazzolla100.com
The John A. Reisenbach Dear New York television special is back! New York is coming back!
Watch Dear New York:
WNBC 4: Saturday, September 4 at 12:00pm EST
CBS2: Saturday, September 4 at 7:00pm EST
WABC 7: Sunday, September 5 at 5:30pm EST
FOX5: Sunday, September 5 at 6:30pm EST
Dear New York is a 30 minute televised fundraising and digital campaign airing on Labor Day weekend across local New York City network affiliates. Dear New York will tell the narrative of New York City’s resilience, recovery, and rebirth, as the tide is finally turning, 15+ months into a global pandemic. The once epicenter of COVID-19 is seeing economic recovery; businesses are back, restaurants are operating at full capacity, hotels are booked, tourism is alive, live events are returning, the housing market is off the charts, school buildings will welcome students in the fall. New York is here, New York is here to stay.
Watch Dear New York and hear uplifting stories from New Yorkers -- all grant recipients -- all a part of the JAR family - all working towards a better and safer city. We have overcome adversity, together; let's celebrate, together, by supporting our fellow New Yorkers.
Meet Leonardo Suarez Paz.
and watch this 2020 PIAZZOLLA 100 performance
