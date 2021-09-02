Thursday, September 2, 2021

Tropical Storm Ida Brings Severe Flooding, Damage And Death To NYC Last Night - Roosevelt Island Very Fortunate, No Flooding But Subway And Tram Service Disruption

This morning, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Information Officer Amy Smith and Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown:

Was there any damage from storm and flooding last night on Roosevelt island. Was anybody injured? Any reports to Public Safety? 

What time did the Tram stop operating and when did it resume?

No response from RIOC.

Roosevelt Island was very fortunate in not being impacted by the flooding as were many NYC neighborhoods. 

The Twitterverse reports:

Roosevelt Island F Train service was still out of service early this afternoon

but returned later in the day with limited service.

There were also reports that power went out in Roosevelt Landings 546 Main Street for a while. 

Roosevelt Island was very fortunate last night. 

UPDATE 10:45 PM - A Roosevelt Landings resident clarifies:

There were no power outs in 546. The hallways parallel to Main St were only operating with emergency lights, but the apt had electricity. Elevator was running.
Here's the flooded Roosevelt Island F Train subway station.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:59:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )