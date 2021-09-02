Tropical Storm Ida Brings Severe Flooding, Damage And Death To NYC Last Night - Roosevelt Island Very Fortunate, No Flooding But Subway And Tram Service Disruption
This morning, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public
Information Officer Amy Smith and Public Safety Department Chief Kevin
Brown:
Was there any damage from storm and flooding last night on Roosevelt island. Was anybody injured? Any reports to Public Safety?
What time did the Tram stop operating and when did it resume?
No response from RIOC.
Roosevelt Island was very fortunate in not being impacted by the flooding as were many NYC neighborhoods.
The Twitterverse reports:
Did you have trouble getting home to Roosevelt Island last night from the NYC flooding? https://t.co/CzUAWIHldH— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) September 2, 2021
Tha tram stopped because there was a fire issue that they need to get sorted an MTA employee told me. When I reached at midnight it wasn't running but resumed at 12:30. The 63rd station being closed people were stranded at both places. Uber waiting times of an hour.— NIMI VASHI (@nimivashi15) September 2, 2021
Luckily the tram restarted and ran on it's original timing till 2:00 AM. There were a lot of passengers on the RI side that rushed to it when it re-started.— NIMI VASHI (@nimivashi15) September 2, 2021
The water in subway. This is 63rd street station in Manhattan. This is two floors above the platform and it had a lot of water.— NIMI VASHI (@nimivashi15) September 2, 2021
.#ida #nycfloods #Manhattan #storm #tornado #subway @MTA . pic.twitter.com/EvbWsMjDKa
Roosevelt Island F Train service was still out of service early this afternoon
but returned later in the day with limited service.
There were also reports that power went out in Roosevelt Landings 546 Main Street for a while.
Roosevelt Island was very fortunate last night.
UPDATE 10:45 PM - A Roosevelt Landings resident clarifies:
There were no power outs in 546. The hallways parallel to Main St were only operating with emergency lights, but the apt had electricity. Elevator was running.Here's the flooded Roosevelt Island F Train subway station.
