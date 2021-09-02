Scenes From The Sanctuary's Glenrothes Single Malt Whiskey/Woodfired Flatbread Dinner Pairing Last Week - You're Invited To Stomp Society's Swing Band And Rose' Silent Disco Party This Roosevelt Island Labor Day Weekend At The Sanctuary
Last Thursday evening August 26, The Sanctuary Cafe and Event Space hosted a Chef Pairing Dinner Featuring Classic Woodfired Flatbreads alongside Glenrothes Single Malt Whiskey.
Glenrothes representative Tom Mauriello showed a full house of Roosevelt Island residents and visitors how to enjoy and get the most taste from a good glass of whisky.
Here's some more of what happened that evening.
The Sanctuary Co-owner Alphonse Biondi and Glenrothes Tom Mauriello welcomed guests to the dinner and described the paired Flatbread and Whisky offerings for the evening.
Mr Mauriello introduced the Glenrothes brand and detailed how the whisky is made.
The Sanctuary plans more special programs. Upcoming events include:
Tomorrow! Friday 9/3 7:00-10:00pm Free. Kick off your weekend with live music and dancing to New York famous Stomp Society's big band, in partnership with Wyoming Whiskey! Click the image to reserve your ticket, and get in the Roaring 20's mood!
Also,
An end-of-summer bash! Labor Day Monday Sept 6, 2:00-6:00pm
We're throwing a Summer Jams rosé + silent disco party, where you can sip the classic summer wine dancing to all the best summer jams spun by our guest DJ.
What's a silent disco? Everyone gets a lit up set of headphones, where only party-goers can hear the DJ and their hits! Dance the summer day away with friends & family at our gorgeous waterfront!
Your ticket includes headphones, 2 drinks, and appetizers to get your Labor Day 2021 afternoon going!
Click here for more info about The Sanctuary and Upcoming Events too.
