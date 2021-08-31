Roosevelt Island Macarons Fairy Valeria Bontrager Makes Creative And Delicious Tasting Deserts, Best In The World Says Local Resident
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Child, Youth & Education Ad Hoc Committee Chair Adib Mansour reports:
To order and get more info, check out Valeria Bontrager's Instagram Page.
As part of promoting the success of youth and Young Adults on Roosevelt Island, the Children, Youth & Education Committee will interview and publish the stories of their achievements beginning with Roosevelt Island's own Macarons Fairy!
Valeria Bontrager is the Master Chef Baker of Macarons NYC and she has taken the art of Macaron making to a whole new level with her creative flavors, her artisan approach, and her superior ingredients.
Young Valeria and her husband moved to Roosevelt Island during the pandemic after contemplating the move from Long Island with her husband for over a year. Her family is from Ukraine. Her family owns a successful landscaping company, but her passion for baking is influenced by her mother’s passion. Valeria and her mother often baked cakes, eclairs and different desserts, which brought her years of joy.
Recently, Valeria started studying how to make Macarons initially thinking it was an easy process. Soon after she realized the intricacies and careful steps that required her to study online and practice infinite number of macarons until she mastered this distinguished level of perfection.
When I asked her if she is interested in having a bakery or store on the island she said "Working from home allows me to choose very expensive professional ingredients, create a very high quality product and, at the same time, make the price affordable to everyone.” Having a bakery at this point would either raise her prices or reduce the quality of the macarons. “I don’t like either of these options but I am open to working with restaurants of coffee shops on Roosevelt Island”.
A friend of mine posted pictures of her first order from Valeria’s Macarons_NYC and raved about the quality. I had to try them. I ordered the sampler, took extra insulin, and tasted them all, one delicious bite after the other. I could not chose which one was better because they were all unparalleled, and the combination so clever:
Lavender-Apricot-Passion Fruit, Hazelnut-Salted Caramel, Rose-Lychee-Raspberry, Madagascar Vanilla Ice Scream-Raspberry, Pistachio-Raspberry, Blue Berry Cheesecake, Latte-Norwegian Caramel Cheese, Mango-Passion Fruit, Tonka Beans-Cherry, Snickers, Double Salted Caramel, and Gorgonzola- Strawberry-Walnuts (yes Gorgonzola and what a delight).
Valeria emphasized that "Macarons are the most finicky dessert in making as well as in storing". All her ganache are based on French chocolate and real fruits/nuts. "It’s very important to keep them refrigerated all the time in order to keep the original taste and quality.”
Finally, the presentation is a concert of colors, textures and shapes. It is an experience that satisfies all your senses. Valeria says that her Macarons are made with “premium quality ingredients and a lot, a lot, a LOT of love!”
0 comments :
Post a Comment