Sponsored Post - Overwhelmed? Need A Hand? NYC Administration For Children's Services Can Help Connect You To Resources Keeping Children Safe And Families Supported

According to the NYC Administration For Children's Services (NYC ACS):
2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the New York City Administration for Children's Services! While much has changed over the past 25 years, one thing has remained the same: our focus on keeping children safe and families supported.
In recognizing the 25th anniversary, Commissioner David A. Hansell said, "I have a deep appreciation for and pride in the mission of our agency. I want to extend my sincere gratitude and thanks to the extraordinary staff members who have contributed significantly to the agency's mission over the last 25 years of protecting and promoting the well-being of New York City's children and families. I feel truly blessed to be in this role and could not be prouder of the steps we have taken together."
Today, ACS is seen as a model for child welfare systems across the country and the agency continues to charter and pursue a course that is strengthening all aspects of child welfare and juvenile justice work.
