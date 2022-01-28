Sponsored Post - NYC Mayor's Public Engagement Home Support Unit Works With Rental Owners, Real Estate Agents And Property Managers To Lease Vacant Apartments To Qualified New Yorkers Receiving Rental Assistance
Work with the City of New York to lease your apartment
The NYC Mayor’s Public Engagement Home Support Unit (HSU) works with rental owners, real estate agents, and property managers to lease vacant apartments to qualified New Yorkers receiving rental assistance.HSU Specialists help participating owners and agents navigate the rental process by arranging viewings, assisting with leasing paperwork, and ensuring access to financial incentives for placements of qualifying tenants into stable housing. HSU can also quickly respond to and resolve payment questions as well as other issues that arise during tenancy.CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO
