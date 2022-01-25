Update On Roosevelt Island Duane Reade Stabbing Last Night - Suspect Arrested Hiding In Bushes, Charged With Attempted Murder, Assault And Reckless Endangerment, Victim In Critical Condition Says NYPD
There was a stabbing in front of the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade store at 425 Main Street this evening at about 7:30 PM.
Two men, described as in their 20's, began fighting in the area between the Roosevelt Island F Train subway entrance and Duane Reade and continued fighting inside the store.
One man was stabbed and taken by ambulance to a hospital....
AN UPDATE.
A Tipster shares this photo of the bloody scene at Roosevelt Island Duane Reade entrance.
According to a NYPD spokesperson today:
The victim was a 42 year old male, stabbed in the arm and torso. The victim was removed to Cornell Hospital in critical condition.The suspect, a 39 year old male, was taken into custody at 8:05 PM and charged with attempted murder, assault 2 and reckless endangerment.Neither lived on Roosevelt Island. The suspect lives in Queens and victim lives in Brooklyn. They were strangers to each other. The cause of the incident in not known at this time. The case is under active investigation.A weapon was not recovered.
The suspect was found by NYPD officers in the bushes behind Riverwalk Park at 460 Main Street
handcuffed and led away.
Earlier today, I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Any comment from RIOC on the fight and stabbing by the Duane Reade and subway entrance last night. Residents are very concerned about Roosevelt Island safety issues including area near Duane Reade/Subway entrance where a man threatened to kill a 4 year old girl last week.
No response from RIOC or any statement to the community about the stabbing incident.
RIOC Public Safety Department Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso was at the scene of the Duane Reade stabbing speaking with NYPD officers.
Roosevelt Island mom Suzy del Campo Perea is very worried about safety in our neighborhood. She writes:
This is just the worst that could have happened tonight.
My Girl Scout troop went to sell GS Cookies (pre-order) tonight precisely between the subway door station and the DR of RI. Exactly between 6-7pm tonight.
If we have stayed a little more, if these guys have shown up earlier, girls between 8-10yrs old could have been injured, knocked down and will be extremely frighten in our own neighborhood! In their very own backyard!
It is ridiculous that kids can’t return home, go to DR, walk home or just be out selling Girl Scout cookies with out an act of violence in the most forgotten and hidden place, the “safest” of NYC.
This has to stop! Our kids deserve to live in a peaceful, law protected place without violent mentally ill, among drug users and criminals.
This could have gone wrong in so many ways.
We have to do something and it could be reaching out to the DA and the Mayor. No kid should be living among violence, expose to it, neither live in fear of bumping into violence!
Another Roosevelt Island parent reported this scary incident in the same area that happened on Thursday, January 20:
This morning a mentally ill person threatened to kill my four-year-old daughter openly and directly. PSD was unable to help me identify or deal with the aggressor.
It happened at 8:30 am, under the subway station's archway while waiting for the red bus. As we arrived to wait there, the person was talking to themselves inside the station. Still, soon after, he walked outside and started speaking directly to my daughter and me screaming about racial injustice and saying, "I'll kill your kids, I'll kill your daughter," and "Yes, I am talking to you."...
During the January 18 Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Public Safety Committee (PSC) monthly meeting, RIOC Public Safety Department Pubic Safety Chief Kevin Brown said:
I've said this a number of times that Roosevelt Island is one of the safest communities in New York City. However, we have to keep our eye on the quality of life issues out there that Public Safety will not let get out of control...
