Get Your Free Covid Test Kits And K95 Masks Thursday January 27 At Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Plaza, Learn Proper Way To Take Covid Test From Mayor Eric Adams And Latest Roosevelt Island Covid Testing, Hospitalization & Vaccine Statistics
Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Julie Menin reports:
In partnership with Senator José Serano and the Roosevelt Island Residents Association, we’ll be distributing at-home Covid-19 test kits and KN95 masks at the Good Shepherd Plaza on Roosevelt Island on Thursday, January 27 at 2 pm.
You can order free at home Covid tests by mail too.
Get a free COVID test at over 200 Test & Trace sites around the city! Or learn how to use at at-home test!https://t.co/wXcwBmvrSq pic.twitter.com/PefDz64MUx— NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 20, 2022
The good news is that you can now order at home tests for free through the @USPS!— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) January 19, 2022
I am still looking into the reports of error messages for some folks, but most people have been able to get their orders in here:https://t.co/0uka5cziML
🚨 Each household can now order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests.— Senator Jose M. Serrano (@SenatorSerrano) January 18, 2022
Order your free test kits here: https://t.co/uKBPr2xP6t pic.twitter.com/OdTQh1MgBD
If you've had issues signing up for your free tests, first try using the @USPS address lookup site to see how your address is listed.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) January 20, 2022
But if that does not fix it, you can reach out directly to USPS at the site in the article or call 1-800-ASK-USPS.https://t.co/ewkfm62yyP
According to NYC Health Department, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from January 16 - January 22 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 578 people tested and 49 new Positive Cases for a rate of 8.48%.
These statistics show a continuing decrease in positive covid tests from previous weeks. As previously reported:
There were 13 people hospitalized from Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 with Covid 19 for the 28 day period from December 15 - January 11 for a rate of 111.4 per 100 thousand people.
... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 31 - January 6 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 843 people tested and 181 new Positive Cases for a rate of 21.47%....
... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 27 - January 2 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 610 people tested and 188 new Positive Cases for a rate of 30.82.%.
... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 26 - January 1 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 580 people tested and 171 new Positive Cases for a rate of 29.48.%....
There have been 11 people hospitalized from Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 with Covid 19 for the 28 day period from November 30 -December 27 for a rate of 94.2 per 100 thousand people.
Also, according to NYC Health Department 10,783 (92.38%) Roosevelt Island residents have received at least one Covid 19 vaccine dose and 9,562 (81.92%) residents are full vaccinated.
Here's a very interesting discussion.
I joined @NY1's @errollouis to talk about Omicron in NYC, what this pandemic taught us about preparing for the next one and the role politicians must play in supporting public health.— Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) January 23, 2022
We went deep on a few things and this one is definitely worth a listen!https://t.co/SWQu93dIGj
