Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Get Your Free Covid Test Kits And K95 Masks Thursday January 27 At Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Plaza, Learn Proper Way To Take Covid Test From Mayor Eric Adams And Latest Roosevelt Island Covid Testing, Hospitalization & Vaccine Statistics

Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Julie Menin reports: 

In partnership with Senator José Serano and the Roosevelt Island Residents Association, we’ll be distributing at-home Covid-19 test kits and KN95 masks at the Good Shepherd Plaza on Roosevelt Island on Thursday, January 27 at 2 pm.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams shows us how to properly take the at home Covid Test. You can order free at home Covid tests by mail too.

According to NYC Health Department, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from January 16 - January 22 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 578 people tested and 49 new Positive Cases for a rate of 8.48%.


These statistics show a continuing decrease in positive covid tests from previous weeks. As previously reported:

... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 31 - January 6 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 843 people tested and 181 new Positive Cases for a rate of 21.47%....

... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 27 - January 2 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 610 people tested and 188 new Positive Cases for a rate of 30.82.%.

... the 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 26 - January 1 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 580 people tested and 171 new Positive Cases for a rate of 29.48.%....

There were 13 people hospitalized from Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 with Covid 19 for the 28 day period from December 15 - January 11 for a rate of 111.4 per 100 thousand people.

As previously reported:

There have been 11 people hospitalized from Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 with Covid 19 for the 28 day period from November 30 -December 27 for a rate of 94.2 per 100 thousand people.

Also, according to NYC Health Department 10,783 (92.38%) Roosevelt Island residents have received at least one Covid 19 vaccine dose and 9,562 (81.92%) residents are full vaccinated.


