Fight And Stabbing In Front Of Roosevelt Island Duane Reade This Evening - This Is A Developing Story, More Details To Come
There was a stabbing in front of the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade store at 425
Main Street this evening at about 7:30 PM.
One man was stabbed and taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
More details to come when available.
UPDATE 9:20 PM - Reports of a person being escorted from 460 Main Street in handcuffs.
