Fight And Stabbing In Front Of Roosevelt Island Duane Reade This Evening - This Is A Developing Story, More Details To Come

There was a stabbing in front of the Roosevelt Island Duane Reade store at 425 Main Street this evening at about 7:30 PM. 

Two men, described as in their 20's, began fighting in the area between the Roosevelt Island F Train subway entrance and Duane Reade and continued fighting inside the store.

One man was stabbed and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The NYPD is searching for the other man. Police officers were seen rushing into the Riverwalk Park building 460 Main Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 

More details to come when available.

UPDATE 9:20 PM - Reports of a person being escorted from 460 Main Street in handcuffs.

