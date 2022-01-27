Thursday, January 27, 2022

RIDA Invites Roosevelt Island Residents To Upcoming Free Food Nutrition Class And Cooking Demos With Food Bank Of New York Community Nutritionist & Registered Dietitian Erica Suarino, Learn About Healthy Food Proper Portion Sizes, Save Money & More

Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports: 

Coming soon!!!! The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association would like to invite you to join Erica Suarino, a Community Nutritionist and Registered Dietitian with Food Bank For New York City for FREE nutrition classes and cooking demos! 

Learn about healthy foods, proper portion sizes, how to save money on food, and more.

At every workshop, Erica will demonstrate how to make a delicious and affordable recipe, many using our pantry food. Receive a fun giveaway at every class! We would like to know your interest in attending these types of workshops. 

Please respond with your interest in attending and topics you are interested in. You can leave a message at 212-752-1518 or email whersh@nyc.rr.com. The days and time will be announced soon..We hope to see you there!

