RIDA Invites Roosevelt Island Residents To Upcoming Free Food Nutrition Class And Cooking Demos With Food Bank Of New York Community Nutritionist & Registered Dietitian Erica Suarino, Learn About Healthy Food Proper Portion Sizes, Save Money & More
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports:
Coming soon!!!! The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association would like to invite you to join Erica Suarino, a Community Nutritionist and Registered Dietitian with Food Bank For New York City for FREE nutrition classes and cooking demos!
Learn about healthy foods, proper portion sizes, how to save money on food, and more.
Please respond with your interest in attending and topics you are interested in. You can leave a message at 212-752-1518 or email whersh@nyc.rr.com. The days and time will be announced soon..We hope to see you there!
As a Food Bank Community #Nutritionist and Registered Dietitian with the Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables program, Erica Suarino is takes pride in educating New Yorkers on how to make healthy food choices on any budget. pic.twitter.com/2aMQWZ9AxK— Food Bank For New York City (@FoodBank4NYC) January 19, 2022
With an increased need to safeguard #health and the cost of #food going up due to the pandemic, Erica says that educating community members on ways to save money and make delicious meals safely at home feels like the most meaningful work she can do right now.— Food Bank For New York City (@FoodBank4NYC) January 19, 2022
0 comments :
Post a Comment