NYC Winter Snowstorm Coming This Saturday - Roosevelt Island Farmers Market Will Be Closed, RIOC Suspends All Main Street Parking
Farmers Market vendor Israel Wengerd of Wengerd Farms reports that due to the upcoming winter storm, the Farmers Market will be closed this Saturday. RIOC) adds:
Confidence is increasing for a strong storm system to impact the area Friday night through Saturday. The Winter Storm Watch has been expanded farther west, and snowfall totals have been increased slightly. Latest briefing at https://t.co/vQq8WzGwqw pic.twitter.com/h39PTPNk9a— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 27, 2022
Please be advised, due to the Winter Storm Watch issued for NYC, we will be suspending all parking on Main St. (between Tram Plaza Rd. and 750 Main St., opposite McManus Field) starting at 4 PM Friday, January 28th.
Alternate parking will be available in the east parking lot at Coler Hospital (east promenade). In addition, meter fees will be suspended at all Cornell Tech campus parking.
Parking under the Helix will be made available to vehicles who carry a disabled placard/plate, while space allows. Kindly note that only customers who pay for monthly parking will be permitted to park at Motorgate Garage.
The Tram and Red Buses are expected to run on a regular schedule, however, please anticipate delays in service due to impacts from the storm.
An update will be provided when parking restrictions are lifted.
For full information on all Roosevelt Island winter storm-related updates, please go to: rioc.ny.gov/560
0 comments :
Post a Comment