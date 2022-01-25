Get Your Tickets Now For Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Teen Theatre Performance of "The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time" Running Weekend Of January 28 To 30
According to the Roosevelt Island
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance
(MST&DA):
INCREDIBLE PLAY TO BE PRESENTED BY MSTDA’S TEEN THEATRE “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” A play by Simon Stephens Based on the novel by Mark Haddon.
Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance announces the opening of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” in the Howe Theatre, running Jan 28-30, directed by long-time MSTDA director Jacqueline Lucid. The National Theatre's Olivier and Tony Award® -winning production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” was described as ‘life-affirming and unmissable.’ (Time). This smash-hit production brings Mark Haddon's best-selling novel to thrilling life on stage. And now the MSTDA Teen Theatre studentsImage From 1/20 Rehearsal By Stage Manager Zackry Childers
have the incredible opportunity to bring this show to life once again.Image From 1/20 Rehearsal By Stage Manager Zackry Childers
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
$20 general admission
$15 students/seniors
PERFORMANCES: Friday, January 28, 8pm
Saturday, January 29, 2pm & 8pm
Sunday, January 30, 6pm
LOCATION: The Howe Theatre Roosevelt Island Cultural Center
548 Main Street Roosevelt Island, NY 10044Come join Christopher on his revelatory journey. And when you arrive at the destination, you will be changed.Christopher, fifteen years old, stands beside Mrs. Shears’ dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.He has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road; he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world.
Parental Advisory:
There is some strong language in this production. This occurs at specific points by one character in a heightened state of emotion. There is also some rude language used more for comic effect.
The production contains references to and/or staging of: violent behavior, meltdowns and distress caused by sensory overload. It also depicts some negative attitudes towards people who are neuroatypical.
MSTDA is mandated by the City of New York to require audience members ages 5+ to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination to attend a show. One-time proof of vaccination can be provided in the form of a physical immunization card, NY Excelsior Pass app, or the NYC COVID Safe app when attending a show/event. Thank you for your cooperation.
This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Office of Ben Kallos, a grant from the State of New York Council on the Arts, and Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation Public Purpose Funds.
More info on MST&DA here and to purchase tickets for the show.
Here's a brief look at a 2017 Canadian production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”.
