Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly District Moving To Queens In Proposed Redistricting Map - "You Can Make This Nonsense Stop" Says Local Activist Supported By Political Leaders, Join Your Neighbors At Public Hearing February 7

As reported December 5, 2022:

... Roosevelt Island resident Joyce Short was a leader in the successful organizing efforts to keep Roosevelt Island in the traditional Manhattan State Senate and City Council Districts. Ms Short is getting ready to organize against the draft Assembly map removing Roosevelt Island from the rest of Manhattan....

Tomorrow is the day for the NY State Independent Redistricting Commission's hearing on whether Roosevelt Island's Assembly District will be drop kicked to Queens.

As a Manhattan Island with strong ties to the mainland of Manhattan for close to 50 years, and a government infrastructure from the State of NY where Manhattan representation is essential to voice our interests in Albany, this change could be extremely harmful for our community.... for our school, for operating our tram, for construction during the expansion of Cornell Tech, for our policing, and more.

The public is invited to testify beginning at 4 PM tomorrow afternoon. 4 PM today is the cutoff for written comments.

Please use the QR or clink on this link for more information.