Thursday, February 9, 2023

Beautiful Roosevelt Island East River Sunrise View This Morning Looking Over New Riverwalk Building Construction Site - View Will Soon Be Lost By New 28 Story Building

A Tipster shares beautiful Roosevelt Island East River sunrise this morning

 above the Riverwalk building 9 construction site.


Sadly for the Tipster and a few others, the view will soon be lost.

Here's more info on the $187 Million, 28 story, market rate rental building which will have 357 units including 104 workforce housing apartments for employees of Memorial Sloan Kettering and 7 thousand square feet of office space for the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp.

