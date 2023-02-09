Beautiful Roosevelt Island East River Sunrise View This Morning Looking Over New Riverwalk Building Construction Site - View Will Soon Be Lost By New 28 Story Building
A Tipster shares beautiful Roosevelt Island East River sunrise this morning
above the Riverwalk building 9 construction site.
Sadly for the Tipster and a few others, the view will soon be lost.
Here's more info on the $187 Million, 28 story, market rate rental building which will have 357 units including 104 workforce housing apartments for employees of Memorial Sloan Kettering and 7 thousand square feet of office space for the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp.
