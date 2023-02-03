You're Invited To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Essence Créations Exhibition Opening Reception Celebrating Black History Month Saturday February 4 - Watch Video And Learn How Black History Month Began, African American History In NYC And The 1619 Project
Roosevelt island's RIVAA Gallery (527 Main Street) is celebrating Black History
Month with an exhibition titled "Essence Créations" from February 2 - February
26. You're invited to the exhibition's opening reception on Saturday, February 4 from 6 - 9 PM.
CBS New York interviews Dr. Damion L. Thomas, curator of the Smithsonian National Museum Of African American History about Black History Month. According to Mr Thomas:
Beginning February 2, 2023 RIVAA Gallery will present work by a diverse group of artists for Black History Month.
The exhibition “Essence Créations” focuses on positive and creative expression in the visual arts.
Curated by Lorraine Williams, the exhibition includes the Pax Rawanda Embroideries with Juliana Meehan, Andrew Nichols, Ida Owens, Albert Dépas, Mona Coichy Haigler, Aziza and others.
We look forward to welcoming you either to our opening reception on February 4, from 6-9 or anytime throughout the exhibition which remains open until February 27, 2023.
"Essence Creations" Thursday, February 2, 2023 - Sunday, February 26, 2023
Reception: Saturday, February 4, from 6-9 pm, 2023
Hours: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am -5 pm Wednesday and Friday from 6-9 pm
... Black History Month started as black history week. It was founded by Carter G Woodson in 1926. He chose a week in February because it also encapsulated the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass which were two days African Americans have been celebrating going back to the 19th century. So for 50 years it was a week long celebration. Then in 1976 as the nation was celebrating its 200th anniversary, people decided that this week long celebration should encompass the entire month of February....
... We can trace African American history in New York all the way back to the period of enslavement. Many people don’t realize that by 1700 New York had more enslaved people than any of the other colonies. Most of the enslaved in New York worked as domestics and maids and butlers. Some of them worked on the dock, unloading ships. New York abolished slavery in 1827, which was quite late for some of the northern states which had already taken that step including places like Massachusetts....
Here's more on African American history in New York City
and an interesting interview about the 1619 Project with journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones.
in today’s WaPo: a reported essay about my friend and colleague @nhannahjones, the 1619 Project and the role of black journalists as historians https://t.co/dYK8CdZcyK pic.twitter.com/sd85qqH84B— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) February 2, 2023
