You're Invited To Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Essence Créations Exhibition Opening Reception Celebrating Black History Month Saturday February 4 - Watch Video And Learn How Black History Month Began, African American History In NYC And The 1619 Project

Roosevelt island's RIVAA Gallery (527 Main Street) is celebrating Black History Month with an exhibition titled "Essence Créations" from February 2 - February 26. You're invited to the exhibition's opening reception on Saturday, February 4 from 6 - 9 PM.



Beginning February 2, 2023 RIVAA Gallery will present work by a diverse group of artists for Black History Month.

The exhibition “Essence Créations” focuses on positive and creative expression in the visual arts.

Curated by Lorraine Williams, the exhibition includes the Pax Rawanda Embroideries with Juliana Meehan, Andrew Nichols, Ida Owens, Albert Dépas, Mona Coichy Haigler, Aziza and others.

We look forward to welcoming you either to our opening reception on February 4, from 6-9 or anytime throughout the exhibition which remains open until February 27, 2023.

"Essence Creations" Thursday, February 2, 2023 - Sunday, February 26, 2023

Reception: Saturday, February 4, from 6-9 pm, 2023

Hours: Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am -5 pm Wednesday and Friday from 6-9 pm