You're Invited To Church Of The Good Shepherd Roosevelt Island Black History Month Celebration Sunday February 12 - Come One, Come All And Join Us In Music, Spoken Word, History And More!

Roosevelt Island resident Verna Fitzpatrick invites you to the Church Of The Good Shepherd February 12 Black History Month Celebration.



According to Ms Fitzpatrick:

Our Black History Month Celebration features Roosevelt Island residents including the well known musician Roy Eaton and Jackie Moscou, who worked as an actress in Seattle. In addition, Elena F. Sifford is a former Roosevelt Island resident who is currently Associate Professor of Art History and Director of Latin American and Caribbean Studies at Muhlenberg College; Leandrew Hill, a member of our congregation has spent over 13 years at the Metropolitan Opera of New York, Stacey Robinson an Operatic Baritone, is a Julliard trained singer who has performed in multiple Broadway productions including Phantom of the Opera. Mr. Robinson also does voiceovers, commercials and television. Mr. Piniella is also a Broadway actor with multiple credits to his name.

The program is scheduled on Sunday, February 12th from 3pm to 4:30pm with a reception following the event in the lower community room. Come one, come all and join us in music, spoken word history and more to celebrate Black History Month at the Roosevelt Island Church Of The Good Shepherd.

