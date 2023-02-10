Treasure Hunters Diving In East River Across From Roosevelt Island Searching For Prehistoric Woolly Mammoth Tusks Reportedly Lying On The River Floor - Watch Video Showing Up Close And Personal View Of The East River Woolly Mammoth Bones Search

The NY Times and NY Post recently reported on treasure hunters diving in the cold waters of the East River searching for prehistoric woolly mammoth tusks allegedly lying on the bottom of the East River, near East 65th street, across from Roosevelt Island.

That Time Joe Rogan's Podcast Inspired Divers to Search the East River for Woolly Mammoth Tusks: https://t.co/ZoILi4duBv — Michael Wilson (@MWilsonNYT) January 27, 2023

Divers scour NYC's East River for prehistoric mammoth bones — spurred on by Joe Rogan podcast https://t.co/SmkOwF3B1k pic.twitter.com/w0UM3FuJke — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2023

...Expeditions on the East River started after Alaskan gold miner and fossil enthusiast John Reeves appeared Dec. 30 on the popular podcast — and citied a draft of a report by a former American Museum of Natural History worker referencing fossils and bones dumped in the river in the 1940s....

The NY Times added in a January 27 article that the treasure hunters:

... were drawn to their spot, near East 65th Street, not by scientific data or the boat’s keen instruments, but by a massively popular podcast: “The Joe Rogan Experience.” In a recent interview on that show, which has an estimated audience of 11 million listeners per episode on Spotify, a guest from Alaska presented an explosive discovery: There are tens of thousands of priceless woolly mammoth tusks lying on the river floor....

Roosevelt Island Historical Society President Judy Berdy notes:

Recently a story has been circulating about a boatload of pre-historic bones being lost in the East River around 65th Street in 1940. The bones were supposedly on their way from Alaska to the American Museum of Natural History. To date no evidence of the shipment has been located.

Despite a lack of evidence to back up the story, treasure seekers using boats, diving apparatuses and technology like remote-operated cameras have gone searching in New York City's East River, in hopes the murky waters are hiding woolly mammoth tusks. https://t.co/y4rJMqtfst — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 16, 2023

An expert revealed that there could be thousands of woolly mammoth tusks sitting on the bottom of the east river.@DonnieDoesWorld and @Billyhottakes decided to dip their toes in the water and find out.



New @stool_scenes is out now: https://t.co/CGkPZHzSdi pic.twitter.com/90U4Mr3Bey — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2023

Here's more on the East River search for prehistoric Woolly Mammoth bones.