When Will The MTA's OMNY Payment System Be Installed At The Roosevelt Island Tram Stations? MTA Chair Janno Lieber Tells Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright Software Problems Delay RI OMNY Installation To Second Half Of 2023

In July of 2022 I reported on a "Bring OMNY To The Roosevelt Island Tram" online petition which garnered 1404 signatures

... Last March, NYC Council Member Julie Menin told me that the MTA and Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) assured her that the OMNY payment system will be installed on the Roosevelt Island Tram within this year....

But that was not to be.

Roosevelt Island residents were told during the December 22, 2022 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board Of Directors Meeting by RIOC General Counsel Gretchen Robinson that the OMNY payment system installation on the Tram would be delayed until, hopefully, the 2nd quarter of 2023.



This week we learned that the Roosevelt Island Tram OMNY installation will be delayed past the 2nd quarter of 2023.

During the February 6, 2023 NY State Senate Joint Public Hearing on the 2023-24 Executive Budget Proposal, Roosevelt Island's NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright asked MTA Chair Janno Lieber:

The Roosevelt Island Tramway still continues to lack OMNY. Can you tell us why this has been delayed and when you expect it to be installed so that our Roosevelt Island residents and visitors can benefit from this service?

Mr Janno replied:

The answer is it's projected to happen in the second half of this year... ... We didn't have software in some of the specialty locations like Roosevelt Island Tram, the Air Train in Jamaica Station and a few other places. The software has to catch up and we are working on it but that right now the projection it's going to be the scond half of this year....

Yesterday, I asked Ms Seawright:

Thank you for asking the MTA Chair Janno Lieber about when the OMNY payment system will be installed on the Roosevelt Island Tram and why it has been delayed. Mr Lieber said OMNY is projected to be installed on the Tram in the second half of the year which is another in a long line of delays. He blamed software and vendor delays as the reason for OMNY not being installed on the Tram. He did not say anything about issues agreeing to a new revenue sharing arrangement with RIOC which RIOC has previously said was an obstacle with the MTA to install OMNY on the Tram. Mr Janno said he "would be happy to get in a specific dialogue with you". Can you ask him if there are any issues other than software and vendor problems to installing OMNY on the Tram and specifically including any issue agreeing to a revenue sharing arrangement with RIOC for payment by riders using OMNY on the Tram as well as transfers from the Tram to the subway and bus.

Ms Seawright replied:



At yesterday’s legislative hearing in Albany, I asked MTA Chair Janno Lieber about the effort to enable OMNY card holders to use their cards to transfer onto or off the Roosevelt Island Tram — because the long delay in implementing this capability is simply unacceptable. We need better answers from the agency officials responsible. I’ll be following up to press for solutions that get us past inter-agency squabbling and instead address the needs of Roosevelt Island residents and New York City riders.

Roosevelt Island has been waiting for the MTA OMNY payment system to be installed at the Roosevelt Island Tram stations as far back as 2020.

Former RIOC Chief Financial Officer spoke to Manhattan Community Board 8 in September 2021 about efforts to get the OMNY system installed at the Roosevelt Island Tram

and during a June 8, 2022 RIOC audit committee meeting (at 7 minute mark), CFO O'Reilly reported that RIOC receives only $2.00 of the $2.75 Roosevelt Island Tram fare.

On February 18, 2022, a MTA spokesperson responded to my inquiry saying:

The Roosevelt Island Tramway is an essential part of the city’s transit network and it has been the MTA’s plan to have OMNY available to everyone including riders of the tramway by integrating the contactless payment system to help New Yorkers and visitors travel to and from Roosevelt Island. The MTA is thrilled that our transit partners at the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) want to join the OMNY team and we are working with them to offer OMNY to those who use the Tramway.

In November 2022 a MTA spokesperson added:

The Roosevelt Island tram will be integrated with OMNY sometime in 2023. The MTA is building out OMNY functionality for New York City Transit first, before addressing other agencies, however we look forward to welcoming tram riders to OMNY next year.

Over the last several years, the Roosevelt Island Twitterverse comments on the lack of OMNY at the Tram.



This is great. But I can’t wait for OMNY to come to the Roosevelt Island tram! 🚠 https://t.co/zPoJpFZkdO — Billy Freeland 🚴‍♂️🚠 (@BillyFreelandNY) December 31, 2020

Good afternoon. The Roosevelt Island Tram is not operated by the MTA. As outlined in our OMNY rollout plan, OMNY expansion to outside agencies will take place later on in the rollout pending those agencies' agreements to adopt OMNY. We encourage you to reach out to @RIOCny. ^JTG — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 6, 2021

while we're complaining it's the stupidest thing that the tram doesn't acccept #omny yet. Every subway station and bus, yes, but those ~six turnstiles at two stops is too much to ask?



Heck, if you wanted to cheap out you could do it with *one* turnstile each stop. — firstname lastname (@fennecfoxen) September 24, 2021

Hi, Stephanie. We do not have a timeline yet for the Roosevelt Island tram.. We did not forget about it though. ^JP — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 13, 2022

Hello Christopher, the Roosevelt Island Tram is operated by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp. (RIOC). It would be up to the organization to add OMNY to their fare collection systems. ^JG — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 25, 2022

🚨🚨🚨BIG WIN FOR ROOSEVELT ISLAND:

Last week, my office sent a letter to @RiocCeo asking them to expedite the adoption of OMNY on the Roosevelt Island Tram. Today, RIOC and @MTA told our office that in response they have made changes to plans and will now expedite this. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/wAxC8AofBy — Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) February 18, 2022

@NYCTSubway neither of the metrocard machines are working on the Roosevelt Island tram and no OMNY so NO WAY to access the tram if need to refill card - no sign on machines either. YOU SUCK!! — MARIDOG (@MarieFetzer) January 14, 2023

@NYCTSubway @RIOCny second weekend in a row (at least) that neither metro card machine at the tram on Roosevelt Island is accepting credit cards. One isn’t taking cash either. Do we really have to wait 6+ more months for the Omny? This is ridiculous. — Megan (@Megan76898121) January 22, 2023