Roosevelt Island Residents Ben Fhala, Michal Melamed And Lydia Tang Appointed To Fill 3 Vacant Seats On The RIOC Board Of Directors - Approved Today By The NY State Senate Finance Committee

Reported May 31:

There were rumors last week that at least one, and possibly more, resident(s) were nominated to fill up to three currently vacant Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors seats.... ... On May 25, prior to a RIOC Board of Directors meeting, Roosevelt Island resident Lydia Tang told me that she was a Mayoral nominee to the RIOC Board of Directors....

It was confirmed today that the other 2 nominees to the vacant RIOC Board Director seats are Roosevelt Island residents Michal Melamed M.D, and Ben Fhala.

All 3 RIOC nominees were approved by the NY State Senate Finance Committee today.

Ben Fhala is a technology professional and author. He was the Executive Vice President of the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA). According to the RIDA website:

Mr Fhala had to resign from RIDA to avoid any conflict of interest as a RIOC Board member.

Michal Melamed is a doctor at Albert Einstein College Of Medicine. She grew up on Roosevelt Island and returned as an adult to raise her family.

Doctor Melamed has been active in local Roosevelt Island organizations including the Food Pantry, Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance and PS/IS 217 PTA.

Info on Ms Tang at the May 31 article.

(Ms Tang is pictured above at the May 25 RIOC Board meeting standing next to RIOC Board member Howard Polivy).

Will have more info in the coming days on the new RIOC Board Directors.