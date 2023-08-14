Worker Injured Falling From 25th Floor Of Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Building 9 Construction Site This Evening - FDNY Says Worker Fell 1 Floor And Taken To Hospital

This evening at about 5:30 PM, the FDNY

came to the aid of a worker injured at the Roosevelt Island Hudson Related Riverwalk building 9 construction site

at 430 Main Street.

I was told by the FDNY on scene that the worker was injured falling from the 25th Floor to one floor below and taken to a hospital.

According to the FDNY press office the worker was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital and:

We have reported that patient fell 1 floor, we do not have any further information.

This is preliminary information and will be updated when more becomes available.