Worker Injured Falling From 25th Floor Of Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Building 9 Construction Site This Evening - FDNY Says Worker Fell 1 Floor And Taken To Hospital
This evening at about 5:30 PM, the FDNYHudson Related Riverwalk building 9 construction site
at 430 Main Street.
I was told by the FDNY on scene that the worker was injured falling from the 25th Floor to one floor below and taken to a hospital.
According to the FDNY press office the worker was taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital and:
We have reported that patient fell 1 floor, we do not have any further information.This is preliminary information and will be updated when more becomes available.
0 comments :
Post a Comment