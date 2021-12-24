It's Christmas Eve, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - On The Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Sled? Time For Christmas Eve Songs From Darlene Love And The Pogues
Reports are coming in of Santa Claus sightings from all around the world. You
can even follow Santa moment by moment as he travels around the world with the
aid of
Norad's Santa Tracker.
Santa will arrive on Roosevelt Island in a few hours. When he does, it may be on his specially designed, Reindeer powered, Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin sled.
Roosevelt Island Tram Reindeer Cards from Marty Atkins
It's time for some great Christmas Eve songs. Darlene Love singing Baby Please Come Home
It's a Christmas Eve tradition like no other: Darlene Love singing "Baby Please Come Home" on Letterman. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/oIYWRVTzwK— Santa’s Sak 🎅🎁 (@mikesisak) December 24, 2021
and the Pogues Fairytale Of New York.
Merry Christmas Roosevelt Island
