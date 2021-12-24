Friday, December 24, 2021

It's Christmas Eve, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - On The Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Sled? Time For Christmas Eve Songs From Darlene Love And The Pogues

Reports are coming in of Santa Claus sightings from all around the world. You can even follow Santa moment by moment as he travels around the world with the aid of Norad's Santa Tracker.

Santa will arrive on Roosevelt Island in a few hours. When he does, it may be on his specially designed, Reindeer powered, Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin sled.

                                                                               Roosevelt Island Tram Reindeer Cards from Marty Atkins

It's time for some great Christmas Eve songs. Darlene Love singing Baby Please Come Home

and the Pogues Fairytale Of New York


Merry Christmas Roosevelt Island

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:30:00 PM

