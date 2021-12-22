Roosevelt Island Covid 19 Positive Test Rate Triples In Last Month To Current 7 Day 8.06%, 3rd Day Of 3 To 4 Hour Wait In Cold For Roosevelt Island Mobile Covid Test - Resident Has Some Good Suggestions To Improve Covid Test Line
According to NYC Health Department, the most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 13 - 19 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 980 people tested and 79 Positive Cases for a rate of 8.06%.
As previously reported the:
Here's today's update on the Roosevelt Island Mobile Covid Testing Site at Good Shepherd Plaza.
... 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 11 - 17, on Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 835 people tested and 51 Positive Case for a rate of 6.11%
7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 10 - 16, on Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 778 people tested and 36 Positive Case for a rate of 4.63%
The 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 7 - 13 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) - 813 people were tested and 33 Positive Case for a rate of 4.06%.
The 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 6 - 12, when the Covid Mobile Test Van was here on Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ), 973 people were tested resulting in 30 Positive Case for a rate of 3.08%.
The 7 Day Covid Testing Data from November 24 - November 30 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 578 people tested and 15 Positive Case for a rate of 2.6%...
Third day of Roosevelt Island @NYCHealthSystem mobile COVID Test van. 3-4 hour wait past 2 days. Long line of residents including elderly and disabled, already at 8:30 am stretching to East River. https://t.co/2Bqfs4riQl @JulieMenin @SeawrightForNY @NYCMayor @BenKallos pic.twitter.com/rRtoeHS1mC— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 22, 2021
@NY1 @Rooseveltisland @nycgov only spot for testing on all of Roosevelt Island’s printer not working. Hundreds of people in line can’t get a PCR test because of… a printer. Please help 😭😭— Pearl Steinberg (@PearlSteinberg) December 22, 2021
Third day of 3 to 4 hour waiting on line in the cold for Roosevelt Island residents some elderly or disabled @NYCHealthSystem COVID mobile Test Van Site. No rapid test and ran out of at home test by 10:30. No more than 45 on line at any one time. https://t.co/2Bqfs4riQl pic.twitter.com/U3lmQjVw8o— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) December 22, 2021
Some good observations and suggestions from a resident commenting on Roosevelt Islander Instagram post today:
Anyone going to the RI free mobile testing van this week should get in line well before the posted closing time. The hours are advertised as 9:00 - 6:00 M - Th and 9:00 - 2:00 on Friday, Christmas Eve. Here is my experience from yesterday:
I arrived at 4:55 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21. When I arrived they were announcing that they were closing the line at 5:00. This happened last December when we had the mobile testing van here as well. They need to advertise closing time as the time the line will close, or keep the line open for the full advertised time. One or the other.
When I was 8 or 10 people away (after having been in line for over 2 hours) they tried to close down for the day. This also happened last year. Last year they said they finished at 6:00, which is why they closed the line earlier than 6:00. Not okay.
I recognized two of the people working there yesterday as the people I spoke to last year. Luckily for those of us left in line the PSD sargeant would not let them close and worked incredibly hard to make sure we all got tested. I don't know his name, but huge kudos and thanks to him.
Last year PSD was letting the folks who worked in the van take charge and when I complained said there was nothing they could do about it. This year PSD took charge and if not for the Sergeant's efforts, a bunch of us would have waited all that time just to be turned away when it was almost our turns.
I got swabbed at 7:40 p.m., exactly 2 hours and 45 minutes after I got in line. While I absolutely appreciate the efforts of @seawrightforny and whomever else was responsible for providing this service to Roosevelt Island (@rooseveltislandrioc, @nychealthsystem), there are too many problems with the administration of it, and the fact that there were similar problems last year, it is clear the system needs to be revamped.
There appears to be a manpower issue, the workers working too many hours and not getting proper breaks.
How about two crews who work 8 hours each, and switch off during breaks. That way there wouldn't need to be a shut down of service for the lunch break, the line could stay open until the posted time, and people could be served for as long as it took without the threat of shutdown after a long wait and without the worry of overtime for the workers.
There should be a separate line, and van, for vaccinations. I think it slowed things down and was confusing to do them both by the same team/out of the same van.
To avoid people standing in line for a long time in the cold and with no access to bathroom facilities, give people numbers representing their place in line and let them leave and come back. Or, better yet, text them 15 - 30 minutes prior to their turn.
I asked to use the church bathroom and was told no by PSD. Between the cold and having to go to the bathroom I was extremely uncomfortable during the wait. Finally, there is no excuse for running out of supplies. In summary, it's a great service, but the execution needs a lot of improvement. Given this wasn't their first rodeo, they should have learned from last year. PSD did.
Another Roosevelt Islander Instagram comment:
Shout-out to the staff of the NYC testing van. They work in the cold, with limited resources and answer all kinds of questions asked by frustrated people. Kudos to the RI PSD personnel, in their best role as peace-keepers.
