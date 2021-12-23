Thursday, December 23, 2021

Was That Santa Claus Spotted Napping On The Roosevelt Island Tram? Have You Been Naught Or Nice This Year Ask Bruce & Southside Johnny

Looks like Santa is taking a nap

on the Roosevelt Island Tram before he, Rudolph and all the Reindeer 

start their Christmas journey bringing gifts around the world.

Have you been naughty or nice?

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:37:00 PM

