Sponsored Post - One Trick Records Thanks Roosevelt Island For Supporting Live Music - Enjoy Some Roosevelt Island Holiday Cheer From Jazz Musicians Ben Rosenblum And Jasper Dutz

Roosevelt Island is fortunate to have many talented musicians as residents and a community which appreciates and treasures them.
Among the very talented Roosevelt Island musicians is Ben Rosenblum who provided a wonderful treat for building residents at Riverwalk Place by performing with his friend Jasper Dutz last weekend in the building lobby.
Did you know the Accordion could play jazz?
Here's more from Ben Rosenblum and Jasper Dutz from last weekend.
Learn more about musician Ben Rosenblum here.
