Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Closed Christmas And New Year's Day, Reopens January 8 - Haki Food Scrap Drop Off Site Moves To Sunday December 28 and January 2, Then Returns Saturday January 8
The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market is closed Christmas and New Year's Day. It will reopen on January 8.
The Haki Compost Food Scrap drop off site will be closed both Christmas and New Year's Day but will open Sunday December 26 and Sunday January 2. It will return to the regular Saturday hours on January 8.
