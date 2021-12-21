RIOC Reimposes Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Passenger Capacity Limit To 55 Due To Recent Covid Surge - Both Cabins Now Working Following Completion Of Tram Maintenance Work - RIOC Closes Youth Center, 30 Day Permitting Pause Too Due To Covid Says RIOC
Due to the recent surge in Covid cases, the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reimposed a 55 passenger capacity limit on each Roosevelt Island Tram cabin yesterday.
Fortunately, both cabins are now running following the completion of the Tram maintenance project started November 15.
December 20, 2021
UPDATE 5:05 PM - According to RIOC:
New York is currently experiencing a surge of COVID-19. In an effort to keep the Roosevelt Island community and our staff safe, Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) is taking the following precautions to help mitigate the spread:
- Tram capacity will be limited to 55 persons per cabin.
- There will be a 30-day pause in permitting. Previously scheduled/permitted events due to occur within this 30-day period will be canceled or suspended.
- The Roosevelt Island Youth Center (RIYC) will be temporarily closed for the next 30 days.
- RIOC will be working with our partners at the Food Pantry, Farmer's Market, and other businesses deemed essential to put COVID-19 safety protocols in place for the next 30 days.
As the current situation is fluid, RIOC will continuously monitor each area, reassessing them within at least 30 days and providing updates accordingly. As a reminder, passengers on public transportation, including the Tram and Red Bus, are required to wear masks or face coverings. Additionally, masks or face coverings are required in all RIOC facilities.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation in helping us keep the community and beyond safe during these challenging times.Wishing you a safe and happy holiday.
