Sad News, Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Eunice Tazuko Tamashiro Folla Died December 21 - Devoted Her Life To Loving Her Children, Family, Community And Giving All To The Education Of Young Children
Eunice Tazuko Tamashiro Folla was a force of life, a radiant and joyful presence who devoted her life to loving, giving and educating – loving her children, her family, and her community, and giving all of herself to the education of young children.
Born in São Paulo, Brazil to immigrant parents, Eunice navigated multiple languages and cultures from an early age, instilling in her an ability to appreciate the humanity in every person and to love and care across languages and differences. Eunice believed in building community and supporting others in all spaces she entered and engaged with. An immigrant to New York, she quickly became a beloved member of her communities and redefined family as one of countless immigrants far from their homelands. She was a true artist with profound aesthetic sensitivity and rife with intellectual curiosity. She was wildly hilarious in every language she expressed herself in and could make you laugh for hours with her endless jokes, wit and stories.
As the first generation in her family to go to college, Eunice deeply valued the transformative power of education and was a lifelong learner, earning her master’s degree in early childhood education while working full-time and raising three children in her adopted city, New York. She was a passionately engaged and treasured educator for many years, proudly carrying the title of Roosevelt Island pre-school teacher and giving 110% of herself to her profession every day.
Eunice navigated the world with an awe-inspiring sense of self and purpose, a radical comfort in her own skin that allowed her to care for and nurture others deeply. She embodied altruism and taught us that a life worth living is one in which you love fiercely and with your whole heart in service of others. A fighter to the end, she was a mother who honored all mothers. She saw humanity and potential in young and old. Her soulfulness and indelible impact will be remembered by those she touched through her love or her teaching. The sadness for saying goodbye so soon when she had so much more to give and to learn will be overcome by the memory of countless moments of joy she shared with family, friends, colleagues and students.
Eunice joins our ancestors, her mother, Hatsuko Kobashigawa, brother, Pedro Yoshito Tamashiro, oji, Taiyo Shiroma, and oba, Fumi Shiroma.
Our guerreira, we love and miss you every single day and hold you in gratitude for the years we were blessed to have with you on this earth.
Com amor, saudade, e gratidão,
Renato, Daniel, Diana, Leo, Elza e Luca and beloved “granddogs” Oscar and Lou
