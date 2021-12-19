NYC Health & Hospitals Corp Mobil Covid Test Van Returns To Roosevelt Island December 20 To 24 With PCR And Rapid Antigen Tests - Also, Covid Vaccination And Booster Shots - Latest Roosevelt Island Covid Testing And Vaccination Data
The NYC Health & Hospitals (HHC) Mobil Covid Test Unit was on Roosevelt Island from December 6-12
thanks to the efforts of NYC Council Member-Elect Julie Menin and NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright. The Mobile Covid Test Unit is returning to Roosevelt Island tomorrow, December 20, thru December 24 and will do vaccinations as well as testing.
In speaking to City’s Test and Trace, they have confirmed that the mobile van will be back on Roosevelt Island 12/20-12/24 and do test and Vax. They will monitor RI’s 7 day positivity rate to determine future dates. I will work with @SeawrightForNY and community on more dates.— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) December 14, 2021
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:
Roosevelt Island!— Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) December 17, 2021
Starting on Monday, December 20th, and operating through Friday, December 24th, the New York City Health + Hospital (NYCHH) Mobile COVID Testing & Vaccination Unit will be located at Good Shepherd Plaza (543 Main Street).
Operating Hours
- Monday, December 20th - Thursday, December 23rd: 8 AM to 6 PM
- Friday, December 24th: 8 AM to 2 PM
Testing
PCR and Rapid Antigen tests will be available. Rapid Antigen results can be expected within 20 minutes while PCR results will take longer.
Vaccines and Boosters
First and second shot vaccinations, including Pfizer 12 years+ and Johnson & Johnson 18 years+, as well as boosters will be available.
Services are offered at no cost, no insurance is needed, and appointments are not necessary as the unit operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please be sure to bring proper ID and your existing vaccination card, if you have one. Live interpretation services will be available.
According to NYC Health Department, the most recent
7 Day Covid Testing Data
from December 10 - 16, on Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) shows 778 people
tested and 36 Positive Case for a rate of 4.63%.
The 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 7 - 13 for Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ) - 813 people were tested and 33 Positive Case for a rate of 4.06%.
... The 7 Day Covid Testing Data from December 6 - 12, when the Covid Mobile Test Van was here on Roosevelt Island (Zip Code 10044 ), 973 people were tested resulting in 30 Positive Cases for a rate of 3.08%. ...
... The 7 Day Covid Testing Data from November 24 - November 30 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 578 people tested and 15 Positive Case for a rate of 2.6%....
Also, according to NYC Health Department 10,054 Roosevelt Island residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 9,099 residents are full vaccinated.
ICYMI: Together with @nychealthy and #NYCCare, the #NYCTestandTrace Corps is distributing 500,000 rapid self-testing kits and 1 million KN95 masks to 150 participating CBOs across NYC. The time to step up our efforts to fight the pandemic is now. More: https://t.co/RLUinn6Suc pic.twitter.com/4lvoilHPNK— NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) December 19, 2021
I asked Ms Menin:
Do you know if any Roosevelt Island Community Based Organizations will be receiving the Test & Trace Corp Kits and how they will be distributed to Roosevelt Island residents?It's being worked on replied Ms Menin.
We’re still learning about #Omicron but we know how to fight back against #COVID19: get vaccinated, get your booster, get tested, mask up, and stay home if you feel sick.https://t.co/hnU8YAS15rhttps://t.co/cNSZQW3Wf1— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 19, 2021
“We will ensure that everything in our power as the heads of the current administration and the next administration to give New Yorkers the resources they need to stay healthy and protect each other.”— City of New York (@nycgov) December 19, 2021
– Mayor-Elect @EricAdamsForNYC joining @NYCMayor at today’s #COVID19 briefing. pic.twitter.com/uiLv9L9831
