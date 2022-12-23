Long Time RIOC Board Director Michael Shinozaki Resigns, Tram OMNY Payment System Delayed Again, Pickleball, Child Care, Blackwell Park Redesign And Roadway Paving Project Among Roosevelt Island Topics Addressed In RIOC President's Report At December 22 Board Meeting

Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes was ill yesterday and was not able to attend the December 23 RIOC Board Of Directors meeting last night. In his place, RIOC General Counsel Gretchen Robinson read the RIOC President's Community Report to the Board and those in attendance.

Among the topics discussed were:

Long Time RIOC Board Director Michael Shinozaki resigned - no reason given,



MTA OMNY Payment system installation on Roosevelt Island Tram delayed again until at least 2nd quarter of 2023,

RIOC expects to have a School Age Child Care (SACC) License by next month,

NY Community Trust will continue to manage the Public Purpose Fund grants and will have an announcement after the Holidays,

Pickleball Court will be coming this spring to the outdoor Sportspark area currently used as a basketball court

Sportspark still waiting for inspection approvals,

Blackwell Park Design Project and Roadway Paving projects will be seeking community input in next few months.



Here's the RIOC President's Report read by Ms Robinson.