Huge RIOC Sportspark Membership Rate Increase Shocking And Unacceptable Says Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, She Calls On Governor Hochul To Intervene And Stop Price Hike - Community Starts Protest Petition And RIOC Silent As Usual

As reported yesterday, Roosevelt Island residents have started a petition to protest

the huge increase in membership user fees

for the not yet opened renovated Sportspark recreation facility

announced yesterday by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ).

Earlier today, I asked Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright:

Rioc announced yesterday their plans for the newly renovated Sportspark membership user fees once the facility reopens. The announced fees are huge increases over past practice and more typical of private luxury gym memberships such as Equinox or Crunch Fitness than a NY State or City public recreation center such as Riverbank or others.

Residents have initiated a petition protesting the increase and asking for rates similar to other public facilities.

Does Assembly Member Seawright have any comment on the matter?

Ms Seawright replied:



The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation has dropped the latest in a series of increases for Roosevelt Islanders. The new Sportspark rates revealed yesterday by a 400% increase in a press release and without community input are shocking and unacceptable. I am calling on our Governor Hochul to intervene in the rate hikes pricing people out of Roosevelt Island. From parking to the pool, these hikes add insult to injury at an already consequential time for people’s pocketbooks.

As of 7:50 PM tonight, 226 people have signed the petition protesting the proposed RIOC Sportspark fees structure. Among the many comments to the RIOC proposed Sportpark rate increases are:

Achmed - Was supremely excited about the renovation and re-opening of the facility until I saw the price... Like seriously a LUXURY gym with state of the art equipment, spas, and boutique classes costs nearly the same as this gym. Terrible for the community. And terrible business model. No way non-residents will pay this fee when you can get a LUXURY gym across the tram: And for residents -- there just isn't remotely enough value in the new facility to justify the price. Especially considering many of the buildings on RI -- have basic gyms in the buildings. . Really hope someone talks sense into the management.

And more comments:

You can review and sign the petition here.

There has been no response from RIOC President Shelton Haynes and Communications Vice President Akeem Jamal to press inquires or the community petition.

