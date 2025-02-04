RIOC Plans To Install Portland Loo Public Bathroom At Firefighters Field Next To The Tram Station And Riverwalk Residential Buildings

As reported last December;

The lack of public bathrooms on Roosevelt Island has been a problem for many years...

When you gotta go, where do you go on Roosevelt Island? The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) may have a solution.

During the February 3, 2025 RIOC Real Estate Development Advisory Committee meeting, Acting Chief Operating Officer Mary Cunneen reported a plan to install a Portland Loo public bathroom at Firefighters Field.

According to Ms Cunneen:

... We haven't finalized the location but probably if you're standing by the tram at the northeast corner of Firefighters Field, right where the water fountain is.

The proposed location next to Firefighters Field is a few feet from the Roosevelt Island Tram and Riverwalk residential buildings.

