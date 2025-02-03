Single Stop Of Fedcap Group Offering Appointment Only Free Roosevelt Island Tax Preparation Tuesdays Between February 4 And April 15, Stop By The Senior Center For More Info And To See If You Qualify
Roosevelt Island resident Louella Streitz reports that Single Stop, a member of The Fedcap Group, is offering free tax preparation by appointment only on Tuesdays from February 4 to April 15 at 546 Main Street.
Click here to make your appointment for free tax preparation or stop by the Roosevelt Island Senior Center (546 Main Street) Tuesday 10 am - 2PM
for more information.
