Saturday, February 8, 2025

Roosevelt Island Church Of The Good Shepherd Offering Free Take Away Fully Prepared Meals Every Second And Fourth Sunday Of Month From Nneji Astoria Restaurant Starting Feb 9 - "Please Join Us For Open Table"

 Roosevelt Island resident Verna Fitzpatrick reports:

The Church of the Good Shepherd (543 Main Street) is offering free take away fully prepared meals every second and fourth Sunday of the month at 10:30am. Please join us for Open Table.

First come, first served. 100 meals will be distributed.

Next distribution will be this coming Sunday, February 9th at 10:30am

Nneji - Astoria is providing the meals as part of food access work across the country.

Roosevelt Island resident Beatrice Ajaero is the owner of Nneji.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 6:24:00 PM

