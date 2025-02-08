Roosevelt Island Church Of The Good Shepherd Offering Free Take Away Fully Prepared Meals Every Second And Fourth Sunday Of Month From Nneji Astoria Restaurant Starting Feb 9 - "Please Join Us For Open Table"
Roosevelt Island resident Verna Fitzpatrick reports:
The Church of the Good Shepherd (543 Main Street) is offering free take away fully prepared meals every second and fourth Sunday of the month at 10:30am. Please join us for Open Table.
First come, first served. 100 meals will be distributed.
Next distribution will be this coming Sunday, February 9th at 10:30am
Nneji - Astoria is providing the meals as part of food access work across the country.
Roosevelt Island resident Beatrice Ajaero is the owner of Nneji.
