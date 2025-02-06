Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Commons East Open Public Space Currently Under Construction For Planned Spring 2025 Opening With New Dog Run, Picnic Tables, Porch Swing & More

The Roosevelt Island Community WhatsApp group asked today about the layout for the still under construction Riverwalk East Commons public open space

between Riverwalk Park (#8) and the recently completed Riverwalk Heights (#9) buildings:

A year or so ago, I saw a blueprint/design document for Riverwalk 9 that included a layout of the shared courtyard between buildings 8/9 including the dog park. Does anyone know where I could find this? It’s too bad they didn't include both a small and large dog park. That is really important as some dogs need space to move but can’t be with bigger dogs, or need the option to be separated. Also, the increase in dogs thanks to the new building is notable.

I asked Riverwalk Heights and Riverwalk Park developer Hudson Related:

Several residents asked today about plans for the Riverwalk Commons dog run and other features. Will the dog run have separate space for big and small dogs? Also, what other features will the Commons have and is May the opening date? Can you share any renderings or design of the Commons? This was a proposed plan before construction. Are there any changes?

Hudson Companies Jordan Camina replied:

The dog run will be split for small dogs and large dogs with separate entrances. The dog run will be a turf-type material designed for dogs. We are still targeting a spring opening for the Commons East and work continues on-site towards completion. The Commons was modified to be accessible directly from the riverside promenade as RIOC is no longer pursuing the bike-path project. The design itself is largely unchanged besides the relocation of the dog run towards the river. Unfortunately, I don't have a nice color render of the Commons East like the original one you cited in your email.

During the February 3 RIOC Real Estate Development Advisory Committee meeting (REDAC), Mr Camina reported that the temporary dog run at Firefighters Field will soon be moving to the Riverwalk Commons East and that the new Dog Run will have lighting.

Related Frank Monterisi describes the new Roosevelt Island Rivercross East Commons Open Space under construction

during a November 2024 interview.